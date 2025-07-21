Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

Samy Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, said that “what has been achieved within one year constitutes a qualitative step in the path of restoring the state,” stressing that “what the Kataeb started since 1936 is gradually being realized today, thanks to perseverance, refusal to compromise, and a political authority working free from any tutelage.”



Gemayel made his remarks during a large lunch held in his honor at the invitation of the Kataeb deputy head of Jbeil.



He confirmed that Lebanon has taken a very big step toward change. He said: “Forty years of tutelage and occupation cannot end in two or three months, as there is a deeply rooted system being dismantled, which requires time, perseverance, and struggle.”



Gemayel emphasized the “need to give the new political authority a chance ‘as long as there is no turning back, no structural mistakes, and no compromises,’” calling on everyone to “be the watchful eye and support for this authority.”



He said, “We should not regret the sacrifices, nor a drop of blood shed, because all these sacrifices have blossomed into a state and hope for a better future.”



He noted that everyone today has returned to what the Kataeb has been calling for since 1936: “A sovereign, free, independent state; a Lebanon that belongs to all its people; liberated from all tutelage.”



He saw that “what is happening today is the beginning of achieving the structural and fundamental goals of the Kataeb, to reach a Lebanon of civilization, openness, and neutrality,” pointing out that “this is the Lebanon we dream of rebuilding, for which thousands have been martyred.”



He confirmed that “responsibility requires vigilance and steadfastness so we do not go backward, and continue to advance to achieve the goal.”