US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack ruled out any immediate sanctions on Lebanese officials, saying Washington is focused on restoring stability in the region and supporting ongoing reforms in Beirut. His comments followed a meeting on Monday with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during his visit to Lebanon.



Barrack said the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament is an internal Lebanese matter, adding that while the group remains designated by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist organization, Washington's current role is to advise, facilitate dialogue, and avoid escalating tensions. “We cannot force Israel to do anything,” he noted.



The envoy explained that his return to Lebanon was driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in achieving regional calm, with Lebanon seen as a key component. He underscored the importance of backing the Lebanese government’s reform efforts and maintaining security and institutional stability.



Barrack also pointed to the failure of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, saying efforts are underway to understand and address its collapse.



He contrasted Lebanon’s situation with that of Syria, describing the conflict there as catastrophic and stressing that the Syrian government must be held accountable.



As for potential military engagement, Barrack made clear that the United States has no intention of deploying more troops to any conflict zones under hostile conditions.