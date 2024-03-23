MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Military displays should not undermine internal unity or the exclusive control over weapons

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh stated that the reason for rejecting the sudden appearance of weapons in Beirut was because, despite their connection to supporting the Palestinian cause and showing sympathy towards the Palestinian people, these military displays should never jeopardize the unity within the country or the state's control over weapons.



Mneimneh said on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "When we witness such arms display on the streets of Beirut, it indicates that we are heading towards a larger development on this issue, and for this reason, we raised our voices to say that we 'do not want weapons in Beirut.'"



He emphasized that all political forces, especially Hezbollah, must return to the state, noting that the discussion on this matter is postponed until the end of the war and Israeli attacks.



Mneimneh stated, "Our priority is national unity and cohesion, and we must responsibly move together towards confining the decision of peace and war to the state and confining arms within it."



Regarding the Beirut Port explosion, he mentioned that there are positive indications that the judicial investigator in the case, Judge Tarek Bitar, will return to continue his work. He noted that what the Lebanese people want most is justice, not compensation.



He considered the investigations to be crucial and determining factors in determining whether we will achieve a state governed by justice or not.



He stressed that "it is our duty as Lebanese to stand behind the families of the explosion's victims and assist them until the complete truth is reached."



Regarding the presidential elections, Mneimneh pointed out that the elections are still subject to external axes, leaning towards proceeding with the "third option."



He said, "The future president must have a vision focused on reforming the country, and we will oppose him if he does not adhere to this reformist approach."