Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa

Lebanon News
2024-03-24 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa

An Israeli drone targeted a car on the main road of the town of Souairi, south of Al-Masnaa (West Beqaa).
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Car

West Beqaa

LBCI Next
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59

Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds

LBCI
World News
08:28

Ukraine boosts power imports after Russian attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-17

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More