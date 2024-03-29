News
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-03-29 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
An official from Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday that targeted a car in southern Lebanon, according to a military source, amid escalating fighting across the border since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
The official Lebanese National News Agency reported on Friday "the martyrdom of an individual in an airstrike by hostile drones targeting a car on the road to the town of Bazouriye in the district of Tyre, and ambulances rushed to transport the injuries."
The military source, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the victim was "an official in Hezbollah."
Hezbollah has not yet commented on this Israeli strike, but it announced carrying out attacks on Israeli sites on Friday.
A correspondent for Agence France-Presse reported that the targeted car was destroyed and its debris scattered nearby, indicating that authorities have imposed a security cordon in the area.
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrike
Bazouriye
South
