On Monday, the leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, made a phone call to Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, during which he offered condolences for the death of the party's coordinator in Jbeil, Pascal Sleiman, who was killed under "mysterious circumstances," a statement said.



Gemayel also emphasized his support for the victim's family and the Lebanese Forces Party.



During the call, both agreed to continue communication and coordination to crystallize the subsequent steps.