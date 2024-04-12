Berri discussed recent developments during his meeting with Mikati

Lebanon News
2024-04-12 | 05:54
Berri discussed recent developments during his meeting with Mikati
0min
Berri discussed recent developments during his meeting with Mikati

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ain al-Tineh the general situation and political, security and field developments in light of Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

After the meeting, Mikati said, "We discussed the latest developments, including the situation in the south."
 

Lebanon News

Parliament

Nabih Berri

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Developments

South

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis
