Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

Lebanon News
2024-04-19 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, expressed his belief that the Syrian crisis could easily extend for another 13 years, implying that Syrian refugees would remain in Lebanon for that duration.

During a press conference, Geagea emphasized that this issue poses a real existential threat, attributing it to the fact that no matter how dire economic conditions are in Lebanon, they remain worse in Syria, thus making refugees stay in Lebanon.

He highlighted that Lebanon has spent approximately 70 to 80 billion dollars as a result of the Syrian refugee influx, covering expenses related to electricity, infrastructure, schools, and other areas.

Geagea reminded of Lebanon's previous refusal to participate in the refugee convention, suggesting that "past officials were more aware than current ones."

He stressed that Lebanon signed an official agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2003, regulating its relationship with the UNHCR and refugee matters.

"This agreement aims for Lebanon to be a transit country for refugees, receiving them for only a year," he stated.

Geagea affirmed that the presence of all refugees, except those with residency permits, is illegal, with the number of legitimate Syrian refugees being around 300 only.

He held the Interior Minister and the Prime Minister of Lebanon responsible for overseeing security agencies regarding the Syrian refugee issue.

Geagea placed primary responsibility on the General Security "because it is responsible for those who enter and exit Lebanon in accordance with the law."

He highlighted that the Internal Security Forces and the Lebanese Army are responsible for apprehending refugees who do not possess legal residency papers.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Syrian

Crisis

Impact

Refugees

LBCI Next
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
Lebanese Foreign Ministry regrets lack of consensus on granting full UN Membership to Palestine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-18

Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-12

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08

Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Lebanese Foreign Ministry regrets lack of consensus on granting full UN Membership to Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Gaza's Interior Ministry: Jabalia refugee camp was bombed with six bombs, each weighing a ton of explosives

LBCI
Middle East News
02:16

IAEA confirms 'no damage' occurred in Iranian nuclear facilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Crew of MSC ship seized by Iran are safe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More