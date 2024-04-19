Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, expressed his belief that the Syrian crisis could easily extend for another 13 years, implying that Syrian refugees would remain in Lebanon for that duration.



During a press conference, Geagea emphasized that this issue poses a real existential threat, attributing it to the fact that no matter how dire economic conditions are in Lebanon, they remain worse in Syria, thus making refugees stay in Lebanon.



He highlighted that Lebanon has spent approximately 70 to 80 billion dollars as a result of the Syrian refugee influx, covering expenses related to electricity, infrastructure, schools, and other areas.



Geagea reminded of Lebanon's previous refusal to participate in the refugee convention, suggesting that "past officials were more aware than current ones."



He stressed that Lebanon signed an official agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2003, regulating its relationship with the UNHCR and refugee matters.



"This agreement aims for Lebanon to be a transit country for refugees, receiving them for only a year," he stated.



Geagea affirmed that the presence of all refugees, except those with residency permits, is illegal, with the number of legitimate Syrian refugees being around 300 only.



He held the Interior Minister and the Prime Minister of Lebanon responsible for overseeing security agencies regarding the Syrian refugee issue.



Geagea placed primary responsibility on the General Security "because it is responsible for those who enter and exit Lebanon in accordance with the law."



He highlighted that the Internal Security Forces and the Lebanese Army are responsible for apprehending refugees who do not possess legal residency papers.