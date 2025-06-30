Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion

Middle East News
30-06-2025 | 09:54
High views
Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion

Cyprus said on Monday it would invite arch-foe Turkey to a summit during its European Union presidency next year despite a decades-long rift over Ankara's 1974 invasion and its backing of a breakaway state on the divided island.

Nicosia will hold the rotating EU presidency in the first six months of 2026 and plans a summit of regional leaders, including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, on issues related to the Middle East, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said.

"You can't change geography - Turkey will always be a neighbor state to the Republic of Cyprus .. Mr. Erdogan will of course be welcome to this summit to discuss developments in the area," he told journalists in Nicosia.

Christodoulides had earlier said the same in a British podcast aired on Monday in response to a question, saying the summit was planned for April 2026.


Reuters
 

