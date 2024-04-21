Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

Lebanon News
2024-04-21 | 10:06
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Gantz states: &#39;Urgent attention&#39; needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has highlighted the challenges presented by the Lebanese front, stating it requires 'urgent attention.' 

Gantz stated, ''We have not yet achieved all the objectives of the war, but we have not given up on any of them.''

He also emphasized: ''The decisive moment is approaching on the northern front at the border with Lebanon.''

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Benny Gantz

Israel

Lebanon

Border

Conflict

