Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel

30-09-2025 | 13:09
Internal revolt: Trump&#39;s Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is navigating a political minefield after agreeing to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to halt the war in Gaza, as key members of his coalition threaten to derail the agreement.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both hardline members of Netanyahu's government, are demanding that Israel maintain a military presence around Gaza City and along the Philadelphi Corridor, and reject any arrangement that leaves room for Hamas to survive. 

Several ministers and lawmakers within Netanyahu's own Likud party have also voiced objections to the U.S.-backed proposal.

While efforts continue to secure Netanyahu's commitment to Trump's plan, Israeli military and political leaders are holding evaluation sessions to assess the plan's impact on the ground. 

The army remains prepared to press ahead with "Gideon-2," a military operation aimed at advancing Israel's war objectives. The head of Israel's Southern Command boasted of destroying 1,246 buildings in Gaza and warned that the campaign to seize and occupy parts of the territory would continue despite political developments.

Netanyahu will convene a cabinet meeting Tuesday evening, after returning from Washington, to seek approval for the appointment of a new Shin Bet chief and to brief ministers on his talks with Trump.

Meanwhile, the Israeli opposition has signaled it will provide Netanyahu with a political safety net if Smotrich and Ben-Gvir carry out their threat to withdraw from the coalition and collapse the government. 

Opposition leaders are also campaigning against far-right calls to exclude the Palestinian Authority from Gaza's postwar future and to reject the concept of a Palestinian state.

Amid growing speculation that Trump's plan could accelerate the next parliamentary elections, Netanyahu is working to frame the agreement as a political victory. 

Israeli officials say his endorsement of the U.S. proposal helped end Israel's international isolation, secured a deal to return hostages, and achieved key strategic gains—messaging he is expected to highlight in a future election campaign.

