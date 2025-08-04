News
Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity on Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
04-08-2025 | 07:38
Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity on Beirut Port blast anniversary
On the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, Pope Leo XIV sent a heartfelt message expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people and honoring the victims of the 2020 tragedy.
He acknowledged the deep pain and loss experienced by families and urged the community to find strength and hope despite the ongoing challenges.
The Pope expressed his sympathy to those affected and praised the efforts of clergy and caregivers supporting the nation during this difficult time.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Port
Explosion
Pope Leo XIV
