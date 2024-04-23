Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

2024-04-23
Hezbollah announced that it launched "dozens of rockets" at Israel in response to civilian deaths, reported AFP.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Rockets

Israel

Lebanon

