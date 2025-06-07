Russia attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv at night with drones, missiles, and guided bombs, killing at least three people and injuring 22, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby, the city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on Saturday.



One of Ukraine's largest cities, Kharkiv, is located just a few dozen kilometers from the Russian border and has been under constant Russian shelling during more than three years of war.



"Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war," Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger early on Saturday.



Reuters