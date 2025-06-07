News
Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills three, wounds 22, mayor says
World News
07-06-2025 | 03:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills three, wounds 22, mayor says
Russia attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv at night with drones, missiles, and guided bombs, killing at least three people and injuring 22, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby, the city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on Saturday.
One of Ukraine's largest cities, Kharkiv, is located just a few dozen kilometers from the Russian border and has been under constant Russian shelling during more than three years of war.
"Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war," Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger early on Saturday.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
Attack
Next
Trump says Elon Musk has 'lost his mind' as feud fallout mounts
North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says
Previous
