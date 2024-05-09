Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross continues to carry out missions in southern towns

Lebanon News
2024-05-09 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross continues to carry out missions in southern towns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross continues to carry out missions in southern towns

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, clarified on Thursday that citizens can donate to the Red Cross through campaigns on the roads, at the nearest Red Cross centers, through the website supportlrc.app, or by calling the number 1760.
 
He mentioned that donors receive a receipt if the donation amount is substantial.
 
Kettaneh affirmed in an interview on the "Nharkom Said" TV show on LBCI that the Red Cross continues to carry out its missions in the southern towns.
 
"We remain prepared and on alert to respond to any situation, whether it's emergencies, bombings, or natural disasters," he noted.
 

Lebanon News

Red Cross

Lebanon

South Lebanon

Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-06

Red Cross worried about South Lebanon hospitals in case of escalations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-06

South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for 'service' purposes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

UNICEF condemns ongoing hostilities in South Lebanon, says 90,000 people were displaced

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-29

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02

US Democrats urge Biden to deter Israeli assault on Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-07

Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as violence escalates

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More