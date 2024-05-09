Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross continues to carry out missions in southern towns

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, clarified on Thursday that citizens can donate to the Red Cross through campaigns on the roads, at the nearest Red Cross centers, through the website supportlrc.app, or by calling the number 1760.

He mentioned that donors receive a receipt if the donation amount is substantial.

Kettaneh affirmed in an interview on the "Nharkom Said" TV show on LBCI that the Red Cross continues to carry out its missions in the southern towns.