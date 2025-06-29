Grossi says Iran could resume uranium enrichment "within months"

Middle East News
29-06-2025 | 00:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Grossi says Iran could resume uranium enrichment &quot;within months&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Grossi says Iran could resume uranium enrichment "within months"

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Saturday that Iran could resume enriched uranium production “within months,” despite the damage inflicted on its nuclear facilities by U.S. and Israeli strikes, according to an interview with CBS News.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the damage to the country’s nuclear sites after 12 days of war with Israel was “significant,” while U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the Iranian nuclear program had been set back “by decades.”

However, in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation, Grossi noted that “some of it is still standing.”

According to the transcript published Saturday, Grossi said: “I would say they could, you know, within months, have a few cascades of centrifuges running to produce enriched uranium — or even less than that.”

“We don’t know where these materials could be,” he added. “So, perhaps some of it was destroyed in the attack, but some might have been moved. This must be clarified at some point.”

AFP
 

Middle East News

IAEA

Rafel Grossi

Iran

Uranium

Enrichment

Attacks

Israel

LBCI Next
Iran judiciary says Israeli strike on Tehran's Evin prison killed 71
Trump criticizes Israeli prosecutor over Netanyahu’s corruption trial
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran says most of damage at underground uranium enrichment plant 'surface level'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-04

Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-03

Iran says continuing uranium enrichment on its soil a 'red line'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-16

Iran FM says uranium enrichment 'non-negotiable' after Trump envoy urged halt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Iran casts doubt on continuation of ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
02:15

Iran judiciary says Israeli strike on Tehran's Evin prison killed 71

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:53

Russia's foreign intelligence chief says spoke to US CIA counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More