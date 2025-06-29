Grossi says Iran could resume uranium enrichment "within months"

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Saturday that Iran could resume enriched uranium production “within months,” despite the damage inflicted on its nuclear facilities by U.S. and Israeli strikes, according to an interview with CBS News.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the damage to the country’s nuclear sites after 12 days of war with Israel was “significant,” while U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the Iranian nuclear program had been set back “by decades.”



However, in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation, Grossi noted that “some of it is still standing.”



According to the transcript published Saturday, Grossi said: “I would say they could, you know, within months, have a few cascades of centrifuges running to produce enriched uranium — or even less than that.”



“We don’t know where these materials could be,” he added. “So, perhaps some of it was destroyed in the attack, but some might have been moved. This must be clarified at some point.”



AFP