Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah

Lebanon News
23-03-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah

The Media Bureau of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announced that Sunday, March 30, 2025, will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr.  

In a statement, the office cited precise astronomical calculations confirming the birth of the crescent moon and the possibility of sighting it, in accordance with Sayyed Fadlallah’s jurisprudential approach.  
 

Lebanon News

Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr

Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI Next
MP Michel Moawad pays tribute to late journalist Hoda Chedid
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

MP Michel Moawad pays tribute to late journalist Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:24

Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27

Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:24

Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Lebanese defense minister rejects return to pre-ceasefire conditions, urges action against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israel strikes 50 sites in Lebanon in response to rocket fire towards Metula: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Israel's military targets alleged Hezbollah sites across Lebanon in new airstrikes, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Speaker Berri urges swift action to investigate South Lebanon incident, warns against fueling tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More