Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
23-03-2025 | 04:56
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
The Media Bureau of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announced that Sunday, March 30, 2025, will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
In a statement, the office cited precise astronomical calculations confirming the birth of the crescent moon and the possibility of sighting it, in accordance with Sayyed Fadlallah’s jurisprudential approach.
