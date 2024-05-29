MP Michel Douaihy emphasized the importance of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian’s visit in achieving progress in Lebanon's presidential election.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Douaihy expressed his belief that Le Drian’s visit aims to advance the efforts of the Quintet Committee.



He explained that this committee is composed of ambassadors who are friends of Lebanon and are working to resolve the political deadlock.



“They are here because a group in Lebanon is obstructing the presidential election and attempting to impose their candidate,” Douaihy said.



He called for a return to the constitution, stressing that it is the cornerstone of democracy. “Political dialogue that deviates from the constitution is a heresy,” he said.



Furthermore, Douaihy vowed to oppose any efforts to undermine the idea of expatriates electing 128 MPs.



He highlighted the challenge faced by reformists to persuade others through logical arguments. “We were elected because we need to transition to a civil state that reflects the aspirations of our youth,” he added.



Douaihy urged the consideration of a third option for the presidential election and called on the opposition to be prepared with viable candidates.



He also affirmed that while all Lebanese support the Palestinian cause, they differ on how to resolve the issue.