Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional

Lebanon News
2024-05-29 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee&#39;s work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional

MP Michel Douaihy emphasized the importance of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian’s visit in achieving progress in Lebanon's presidential election.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Douaihy expressed his belief that Le Drian’s visit aims to advance the efforts of the Quintet Committee. 

He explained that this committee is composed of ambassadors who are friends of Lebanon and are working to resolve the political deadlock.

“They are here because a group in Lebanon is obstructing the presidential election and attempting to impose their candidate,” Douaihy said.

He called for a return to the constitution, stressing that it is the cornerstone of democracy. “Political dialogue that deviates from the constitution is a heresy,” he said.

Furthermore, Douaihy vowed to oppose any efforts to undermine the idea of expatriates electing 128 MPs. 

He highlighted the challenge faced by reformists to persuade others through logical arguments. “We were elected because we need to transition to a civil state that reflects the aspirations of our youth,” he added.

Douaihy urged the consideration of a third option for the presidential election and called on the opposition to be prepared with viable candidates.

He also affirmed that while all Lebanese support the Palestinian cause, they differ on how to resolve the issue.

Lebanon News

Michel Douaihy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Quintet Committee

President

Election

Lebanon

Constitution

LBCI Next
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-27

Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Iranian government confirms that Raisi's death will not cause 'any disruption' in its operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27

Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More