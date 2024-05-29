Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible

Lebanese Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel announced after meeting with the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian that "we warned him about some obstacles that may arise, and we requested two guarantees: the first is a commitment from Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to call for consecutive sessions regardless of the results of the dialogue, and the second is that the opposition MPs attend the sessions, otherwise we would be back to square one."



Gemayel emphasized that "the proposed name must be neutral. No one can impose a president on the Lebanese people."



He pointed out that "we will engage positively, but we will not surrender and hand over the country to Hezbollah to become part of a resistance axis under sanctions and siege, closed off and unable to engage with the world."



He affirmed that "the Kataeb Party is insisting on electing a president as soon as possible and is ready to facilitate this task. It considers that institutional work cannot be achieved without a president leading effective institutions."





