MP Bizri to LBCI: No president in June or even July, as there has been no serious breakthrough so far

2024-05-30 | 04:29
MP Bizri to LBCI: No president in June or even July, as there has been no serious breakthrough so far
2min
MP Bizri to LBCI: No president in June or even July, as there has been no serious breakthrough so far

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri emphasized that Lebanon's presidential crisis is primarily an internal issue, which has been further complicated by the situation in Gaza. 

Onn LBCI's "Nharkom Said," Bizri noted that the aftermath of the Gaza war would result in a new geopolitical landscape in the region.

Bizri pointed out that France has both interests and friendships in Lebanon and the broader region. He stressed that Lebanon's real interest lies in finding common ground, with the presidency post-Taif Agreement serving as a mediator among Lebanese factions rather than a ruler over them.

He condemned the idea of having the presidential dialogue under the sponsorship of any foreign figure, whether they are an ally or not. Bizri argued that one of the reasons for the paralysis of the parliament and the country's overall dysfunction is the lack of conviction that the parliament is in control.

"No president in June or even July, as there has been no serious breakthrough so far," Bazzi stated. He also mentioned that the war in Gaza would conclude with significant political interpretations and dangerous outcomes, with key players in the region, notably the United States.

Bizri added that the Quintet Ambassadors are aware that there is no decision from the intervening countries in Lebanon or from the internal forces. He explained that certain political forces have emerged as a result of the civil war, and instead of building a state for the benefit of the citizens, they have built one for their interests.

"We elected Minister Baroud previously, and we need a president with a vision, not limited to Baroud alone, as we are keen on electing based on a specific understanding," Bizri concluded.

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The initiatives are not over, we will remain hopeful to break through the presidential deadlock
