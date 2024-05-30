Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hani Shmeitli, represented Lebanon at the tenth ministerial meeting of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum, held in Beijing, leading a delegation.



The meeting included a full section on supporting Lebanon and showing solidarity with it regarding the issues and challenges it faces, including Israeli attacks on its sovereignty, security, and stability.



It emphasized the necessity of exerting pressure to compel Israel to withdraw beyond the internationally recognized borders and to commit to the full implementation of Resolution 1701.



The meeting, which was opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping, issued a joint statement between the Arab countries and China on the Palestinian issue.



The executive program of the forum, which includes the Arab-Chinese projects to be completed during the period 2024-2026, was approved.



Shmeitli began his visit to Beijing by attending the China International Development Cooperation Agency, which is affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he met with its director.



They signed an agreement, based on the approval and authorization of the Council of Ministers, that allows the Council for Development and Reconstruction to receive a Chinese financial grant for specific projects to be implemented.