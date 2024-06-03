Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani stated that the Palestinian resistance on the ground has shown enough "maturity" to make decisions about the future.



During a press conference at the end of his visit to Beirut, Bagheri Kani announced that he had proposed requesting a meeting for the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries.



He pointed out that Iran and Saudi Arabia have taken effective steps to build comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



He indicated that what is being promoted regarding normalizing relations between Israel and the countries in the region "is nothing but a failed plan for Israel and its supporters."



He said, "The broad outlines of the foreign policy are formulated by Iranian institutions and approved by [Iran's Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei."



He emphasized that "the resistance has now become a global phenomenon."



He also noted that the relationship between Iran and Lebanon is "comprehensive," renewing the Iranian proposal to deliver fuel to Lebanon to Lebanese officials.