Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
Lebanon News
2024-06-03 | 14:59
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
In an interview on Monday, President of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Gebran Bassil identified five existential crises: the economic crisis, the refugee crisis, the disintegration of the state and its institutions, the national partnership crisis, and the war.
In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, he expressed: "We are people capable of adapting despite all the crises, and this is both a good and bad thing."
MP Gebran Bassil considered the Iranian strike on Israel as a "test," describing it as "well-calculated," further showing that "Israel needs its allies to defend it."
"I believe we did not need the Quintet Committee to discuss and agree on electing a president. I support reaching a consensus rather than holding an election because a president chosen through an election will face opposition," he noted.
He added that the meeting with the French ambassador went well and that the ambassador clearly understands the Lebanese situation.
In the interview, the President of the Free Patriotic Movement stated: "I am in favor of consensus, and if there is no consensus, then I am in favor of holding elections to prevent a political vacuum."
He continued that Qatar proposed General Elias Al-Baysari for the presidency.
"Our sectarian system is weak. I am in favor of strengthening the president's powers," he added.
MP Bassil also mentioned, "Our proposal was designed to avoid a political vacuum. While I support the Bkerki document, [...] it should have a comprehensive national coverage and should be grounded in reality."
MP Bassil pointed out that the 2006 war brought about a period of stability where Israel was unable to encroach upon it.
He stated that neither the Lebanese people nor Hezbollah, along with their supporters, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, desire war.
The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader said that the agreement with Hezbollah emphasized consensus democracy.
Bassil further added: "We are not responsible for the liberation of Palestine. Hezbollah is the one who altered its position regarding the 2006 Memorandum of Understanding due to regional policies."
MP Gebran Bassil expressed that Lebanon's identity has often been at risk, and while he welcomes differing opinions, he rejects being compelled to adhere to a specific model.
"I fear of sliding into a large-scale war, and Hezbollah can not be sure it has enough deterrent power against Israel," MP Bassil indicated.
During the interview, he mentioned that resolving the refugee crisis involves enforcing laws and empowering municipalities to take action within their jurisdiction. This includes deporting those who violate the law and facilitating the return of families to Syria, which would address part of the problem.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Election
Gebran Bassil
Iran
Israel
Crisis
Free Patriotic Movement
