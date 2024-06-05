🚨 New @HRW report finds that Israel’s widespread use of white phosphorus in #Lebanon is putting civilians at grave risk & contributing to displacement.
We verified white phosphorus use in 17 municipalities, including over populated areas in 5 of them.https://t.co/BZNareZUOb pic.twitter.com/tApTt6GT1a
— Ramzi Kaiss / رمزي قيس (@kaiss_ramzi) June 5, 2024
