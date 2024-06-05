Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon

2024-06-05 | 03:37
Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon
Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon

In a recent report, Human Rights Watch stated that Israel is using white phosphorus in south Lebanon, which is putting civilians at "grave risk and contributing to civilian displacement." 

The organization confirmed that Israeli forces used white phosphorus munitions in at least 17 municipalities across southern Lebanon since October 2023, "including five municipalities where airburst munitions were unlawfully used over populated residential areas."

“Israel’s use of airburst white phosphorus munitions in populated areas indiscriminately harms civilians and has led many to leave their homes,” Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, stated in the report posted Wednesday.

“Israel forces should immediately stop using white phosphorus munitions in populated areas, especially when less-harmful alternatives are readily available,” Kaiss noted.

In the report, the organization revealed that it had conducted interviews with eight residents in southern Lebanon and verified footage from the area posted on social media or shared directly with researchers suggesting the use of white phosphorus munitions. 

"The mayor of Boustane said that two people from the village had to be rushed to the hospital as a result of asphyxiation from inhaling white phosphorus smoke following the attack on October 15," Human Rights Watch said.

"People told Human Rights Watch that the use of white phosphorus in populated areas in south Lebanon contributed to the displacement of residents from several villages at the Lebanon-Israel border," it added.

The organization further called on Lebanon to urgently file a declaration with the International Criminal Court (ICC), "enabling the investigation and prosecution of grave international crimes within the court’s jurisdiction on Lebanese territory since October 2023."

“Stronger international standards against the use of white phosphorus are needed to ensure these weapons do not continue to endanger civilians,” Kaiss said. 

“Israel’s recent use of white phosphorus in Lebanon should motivate other countries to take immediate action toward this goal.”

 

