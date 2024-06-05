The United States warned on Wednesday of "escalation" in Lebanon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to carry out a military operation in this country, considering that the outbreak of a conflict would only harm Israel's security.



State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, "We do not want to see an escalation of the conflict that will only lead to more loss of life, whether among Israeli or Lebanese civilians, and it will cause tremendous harm to Israel's security and stability in the region."



AFP