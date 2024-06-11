Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

2024-06-11 | 05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

Martine Najem Kteily, Vice President of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) for Political Affairs, announced the party's renewed efforts to elect a president, leveraging its political positioning and communication with various factions. 

This move follows the initiatives of the National Moderation Bloc and the Democratic Gathering bloc.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kteily explained that the party's primary goal is to break the ongoing political deadlock and establish a new dynamic to facilitate the presidential election.

"The Free Patriotic Movement is actively engaging other political blocs in consultations to prevent further procrastination," Kteily stated. 

She stressed the importance of electing a president for the national interest, highlighting the necessity of bridging the gap between those focused on protecting Lebanon and those aiming to build the country.

Kteily emphasized the feasibility of a third option, suggesting that many individuals possess both a reformist mindset and a commitment to safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty. 

"These two objectives are not contradictory," she said, "and this underscores the significance of our consultations."

She also pointed out that ensuring the quorum is not disrupted in successive sessions following the consultations is crucial for the success of the election process.

Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
Download now the LBCI mobile app
