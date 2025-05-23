News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps
Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps
The process of withdrawing Palestinian weapons in Lebanon will start in three refugee camps in Beirut—Borj El Brajneh, Shatila, and Mar Elias—according to information obtained by LBCI.
Lebanon News
Palestine
Lebanon
Camps
Weapons
Beirut
Borj El Brajneh
Shatila
Mar Elias
Next
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:20
Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard
World News
12:20
Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard
0
World News
11:54
Iran's foreign minister says nuclear discussions with US 'complicated'
World News
11:54
Iran's foreign minister says nuclear discussions with US 'complicated'
0
Lebanon News
11:49
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:36
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
Lebanon News
11:36
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:49
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:36
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
Lebanon News
11:36
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
0
Lebanon News
10:53
President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery
Lebanon News
10:53
President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery
0
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
0
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Iran repelled large cyber-attack on Sunday
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Iran repelled large cyber-attack on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
0
World News
12:20
Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard
World News
12:20
Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip
2
Lebanon News
13:30
Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range
Lebanon News
13:30
Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range
3
Lebanon News
00:27
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
00:27
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
4
Lebanon News
05:08
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
Lebanon News
05:08
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
5
Lebanon News
12:57
Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
12:57
Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert
6
Lebanon News
05:21
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
8
Lebanon News
05:54
FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal
Lebanon News
05:54
FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More