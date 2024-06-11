Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history

2024-06-11 | 08:49
Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history
2min
Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized on Monday that Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history and is something we experience daily in Lebanon.

Speaking at the "Emergency Humanitarian Response in Gaza" conference at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea, he said, "Lebanon has always felt the Arab pain and carried the Arab causes as its own, paying heavy prices in terms of lives and infrastructure. 
 
“Today, it is ready to aid Gaza’s injured, especially children, in its hospitals and to support them as an expression of solidarity. Additionally, Lebanon is prepared to assist in training and equipping medical staff to compensate for Israel's killing of hundreds of healthcare workers,” he added.
 
“We are also ready to collaborate with the Palestinian Authority to complete the necessary administrative arrangements to facilitate the passage of the wounded for treatment and ensure their swift return to their homeland once healed," Mikati stressed.

He added, "You can imagine the extent of the damage in Lebanon due to the continuous aggression since October 8. The damage is immense in educational facilities, healthcare institutions, developmental and agricultural projects, as well as livestock and agriculture. Our South and its people are experiencing an indescribable catastrophe. The ongoing aggression is intensifying the killing, destruction, and systematic burning, turning South Lebanon into a barren and scorched land. “
 
“Therefore, I present this matter to you so that you can, as you have always done, stand with your second home, Lebanon. I am confident that you will not hesitate to extend a helping hand, assist in repairing the damages, support the people, and aid in the reconstruction and steadfastness. Lebanon, as a symbol, will remain an important country for you regardless of the crises it faces," he concluded by saying.

