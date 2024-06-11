News
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-06-11 | 14:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Hezbollah announced on Tuesday evening that it hit the Kfar Blum settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese villages and the injury of civilians.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Rockets
Kfar Blum
Israel
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
