Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance
World News
16-12-2025 | 08:30
Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance
The host broadcaster of the next Eurovision Song Contest, Austria's ORF, will not ban the Palestinian flag from the audience or drown out booing during Israel's performance as has happened at previous shows, organizers said on Tuesday.
The 70th edition of the contest in May will have just 35 entries, the smallest number of participants since 2003, after five national broadcasters including those of Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands said they would boycott the show in protest at Israel's participation.
"We will allow all official flags that exist in the world, if they comply with the law and are in a certain form - size, security risks, etc," the show's executive producer, Michael Kroen, told a news conference organized by ORF.
" ... we will not sugarcoat anything or avoid showing what is happening, because our task is to show things as they are," Kroen said.
Reuters
