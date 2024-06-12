Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon

The Israeli army confirmed Wednesday that it killed Taleb Abdallah, a senior leader of the Hezbollah group, along with three other fighters from the group in a raid on a command and control center in southeast Lebanon.



In response to Abdallah's killing, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets toward northern Israel in a significant escalation of the conflict, which has seen almost daily exchanges of fire between them since the war in Gaza began last October.

Reuters