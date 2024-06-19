Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

2024-06-19 | 05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

An Israeli airstrike targeted a villa in the town of Borgholiyeh on Wednesday. 

The raid prompted an immediate response from emergency services, with ambulance teams rushing to assist.

