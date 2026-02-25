Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers in Jerusalem on Wednesday that his country's economic growth and Israel's leadership in technological innovation formed a "natural foundation" for future partnership.



"For the last few years, India has been the fastest growing major economy in the world... At the same time, Israel is a powerhouse of innovation and technological leadership. This creates a natural foundation for our forward-looking partnership," he told MPs in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.



AFP