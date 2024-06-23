News
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
Lebanon News
2024-06-23 | 11:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismissed a recent article by the British newspaper The Telegraph, labeling it as "ridiculous."
In a press conference, Hamie called on the newspaper to consult the British Department of Transport, which had previously visited Beirut Airport.
"This is the primary authority responsible for transportation matters at the airport," he stated.
Hamie emphasized that customs, the official body overseeing shipments, should be the source for such claims. He asserted that customs represent the state in protecting Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and should not be questioned.
The minister further announced that he had contacted the Deputy Chairperson of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), who refuted the Telegraph’s report and categorically denied its contents.
"Is it conceivable that a reputable newspaper would change its sources within an hour?" Hamie questioned.
He invited the media and ambassadors to gather at the airport’s VIP lounge at 10:30 AM the next day for a tour of all airport facilities, asserting, "We have nothing to hide."
Hamie also revealed plans to file a lawsuit against The Telegraph, with details to be disclosed soon.
Lebanon News
Transport
Minister
Ali Hamie
British
Telegraph
Article
Ridiculous
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
0
World News
2024-05-22
British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4
World News
2024-05-22
British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4
0
World News
2024-05-19
British Defense Minister: Strength of relations between China and Russia threatens democracy
World News
2024-05-19
British Defense Minister: Strength of relations between China and Russia threatens democracy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
0
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Scholz says Gaza hostage rescue an 'important sign of hope'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Scholz says Gaza hostage rescue an 'important sign of hope'
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
0
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
2
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
4
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
7
Middle East News
00:08
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
Middle East News
00:08
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
8
Middle East News
02:43
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
Middle East News
02:43
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
