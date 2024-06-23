Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismissed a recent article by the British newspaper The Telegraph, labeling it as "ridiculous."



In a press conference, Hamie called on the newspaper to consult the British Department of Transport, which had previously visited Beirut Airport.



"This is the primary authority responsible for transportation matters at the airport," he stated.



Hamie emphasized that customs, the official body overseeing shipments, should be the source for such claims. He asserted that customs represent the state in protecting Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and should not be questioned.



The minister further announced that he had contacted the Deputy Chairperson of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), who refuted the Telegraph’s report and categorically denied its contents.



"Is it conceivable that a reputable newspaper would change its sources within an hour?" Hamie questioned.



He invited the media and ambassadors to gather at the airport’s VIP lounge at 10:30 AM the next day for a tour of all airport facilities, asserting, "We have nothing to hide."



Hamie also revealed plans to file a lawsuit against The Telegraph, with details to be disclosed soon.