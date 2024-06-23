Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

Lebanon News
2024-06-23 | 11:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as &quot;ridiculous&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismissed a recent article by the British newspaper The Telegraph, labeling it as "ridiculous."

In a press conference, Hamie called on the newspaper to consult the British Department of Transport, which had previously visited Beirut Airport. 

"This is the primary authority responsible for transportation matters at the airport," he stated.

Hamie emphasized that customs, the official body overseeing shipments, should be the source for such claims. He asserted that customs represent the state in protecting Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and should not be questioned.

The minister further announced that he had contacted the Deputy Chairperson of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), who refuted the Telegraph’s report and categorically denied its contents.

"Is it conceivable that a reputable newspaper would change its sources within an hour?" Hamie questioned.

He invited the media and ambassadors to gather at the airport’s VIP lounge at 10:30 AM the next day for a tour of all airport facilities, asserting, "We have nothing to hide."

Hamie also revealed plans to file a lawsuit against The Telegraph, with details to be disclosed soon.

Lebanon News

Transport

Minister

Ali Hamie

British

Telegraph

Article

Ridiculous

LBCI Next
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4

LBCI
World News
2024-05-19

British Defense Minister: Strength of relations between China and Russia threatens democracy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Scholz says Gaza hostage rescue an 'important sign of hope'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port

LBCI
Middle East News
02:43

Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More