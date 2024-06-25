Tourism Minister Walid Nassar said that Lebanon is accustomed to security upheavals.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he remarked, "Based on the current figures, this season, while not entirely meeting our expectations and aspirations, is still very acceptable given the incidents and the ongoing conflict."



Nassar highlighted that "the fundamental pillars of tourism are peace, stability, and security."



He elaborated that "every village and town has tourism activities, and stability is the foundation we are working on internally."



Addressing recent concerns raised by "The Telegraph," Nassar stated that "our tour at the airport on Monday aimed to confirm the facts and dispel any doubts."



"Its primary goal is psychological reassurance, particularly for the diaspora and those considering visiting Lebanon," he continued.



Furthermore, Nassar noted, "Lebanon remains exposed to threats from Israel, and we need a secondary airport. However, Beirut Airport remains functional and acceptable."