News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
2024-06-25 | 04:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Tourism Minister Walid Nassar said that Lebanon is accustomed to security upheavals.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he remarked, "Based on the current figures, this season, while not entirely meeting our expectations and aspirations, is still very acceptable given the incidents and the ongoing conflict."
Nassar highlighted that "the fundamental pillars of tourism are peace, stability, and security."
He elaborated that "every village and town has tourism activities, and stability is the foundation we are working on internally."
Addressing recent concerns raised by "The Telegraph," Nassar stated that "our tour at the airport on Monday aimed to confirm the facts and dispel any doubts."
"Its primary goal is psychological reassurance, particularly for the diaspora and those considering visiting Lebanon," he continued.
Furthermore, Nassar noted, "Lebanon remains exposed to threats from Israel, and we need a secondary airport. However, Beirut Airport remains functional and acceptable."
Lebanon News
Walid Nassar
Tourism
Lebanon
Security
Peace
Israel
Hezbollah
The Telegraph
Next
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
0
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
2
Lebanon News
11:39
Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:39
Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
4
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
6
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
7
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More