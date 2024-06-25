Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges

Lebanon News
2024-06-25 | 04:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon&#39;s tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges

Tourism Minister Walid Nassar said that Lebanon is accustomed to security upheavals.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he remarked, "Based on the current figures, this season, while not entirely meeting our expectations and aspirations, is still very acceptable given the incidents and the ongoing conflict."

Nassar highlighted that "the fundamental pillars of tourism are peace, stability, and security."

He elaborated that "every village and town has tourism activities, and stability is the foundation we are working on internally."

Addressing recent concerns raised by "The Telegraph," Nassar stated that "our tour at the airport on Monday aimed to confirm the facts and dispel any doubts."

"Its primary goal is psychological reassurance, particularly for the diaspora and those considering visiting Lebanon," he continued.

Furthermore, Nassar noted, "Lebanon remains exposed to threats from Israel, and we need a secondary airport. However, Beirut Airport remains functional and acceptable."

Lebanon News

Walid Nassar

Tourism

Lebanon

Security

Peace

Israel

Hezbollah

The Telegraph

LBCI Next
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More