Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, affirmed that political disagreements in Lebanon and divisions among Lebanese are constantly present and ongoing.



He pointed out in a statement that political discourse has always adhered to the boundaries of mutual respect and objectivity in approaching contentious issues.



He added, "In the past few days, we have seen some going beyond bounds by accusing the church and its leader with completely unwarranted accusations, particularly labeling them as serving Zionist terrorism."



He emphasized the possibility for anyone to hold their own opinion, but no one can claim that the church and its leader serve 'Zionist terrorism.'



Geagea denounced this, "especially given historical institutions like Bkerke, and because it is far removed from reality."



He noted that many Lebanese stand with Bkerke in its rejection of the ongoing war in the South, "which has not benefited Gaza in any way, but instead has devastated southern Lebanon and displaced its people."



He believed that ''those who serve Zionist terrorism are the ones who, through their actions, legalized southern Lebanon for Zionist terrorism.''



He stated, "Maintaining at least a level of objectivity, as well as upholding the standards of respectful communication among Lebanese, especially concerning religious authorities, is fundamental and essential for preserving Lebanon."