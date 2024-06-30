Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"

President of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stated that "Lebanon is currently under threat from Israel, and everyone is questioning whether a war will occur."



He emphasized that "we are against any policy that leads to war."



During a speech at the Orthodox House in Miniara, Akkar, he said: "It is true that we are working to prevent war in Lebanon, but this does not mean surrender. Whether war happens or not, Lebanon will emerge victorious, even at a high cost.''



Bassil added, ''War is a failure of humanity, but the result of the war will be a victory for Lebanon. The fear is of other wars aimed at changing identity and such issues, and this is neither racism nor hostility."



He stated that "the concept of family is under attack worldwide, and various unnatural movements aim to undermine it."



He hoped that "one of our missions will be to advocate for humanity and the family."



He pointed out that "Syrian refugees wouldn't have entered Lebanon since 2011 if not for Lebanese collaborators who facilitated it. Meanwhile, our own people are emigrating, and others are responsible for this. We don't want to create hostility towards Syrian refugees; we just want to enforce the laws."



He emphasized that "we must not confuse our identity with the nature of our peaceful relationship with the Syrian people," affirming that "the issue of displacement is a national one, and the Free Patriotic Movement has never erred on national issues."