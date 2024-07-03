MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us

Member of the Strong Republic Bloc, MP Fadi Karam, explained that "we called for a session to discuss the war in the south to emphasize that the decision of war and peace is taken by the state, even though we already went to war."



Karam, speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, stressed that Hezbollah "cannot impose its ideology on us," affirming that "we will not accept this matter no matter how much they 'boast' about their strength."



He said, "No one is allowed to impose their beliefs on us, and I believe in facing this peacefully through political means," noting that Hezbollah's weapons lose "their value" when confronted by culture.



On another note, Karam revealed that the Free Patriotic Movement understands that Hezbollah must hand over its weapons "at a time when it is convinced that these weapons are illegal, but its political maneuvering is strong."



Regarding the presidency, the member of the Strong Republic Bloc pointed out that the problem with the Free Patriotic Movement's initiative is that it shifted the conflict to a Christian-Christian one and served the Amal Movement-Hezbollah duo.



Karam emphasized that the proposed dialogue table is an "established practice" that undermines the Constitution.