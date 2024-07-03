Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south

2024-07-03 | 08:35
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has completed a series of meetings with ambassadors and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, which were dedicated to discussing the health, social, economic, and environmental impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in the south.

The committee presented a report prepared by the Research Center, the Council for the South, and the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, and Social Affairs, which details the extent of the damage caused by the Israeli attacks, whether at the level of infrastructure, health, environment, agriculture, or the economy in the south.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South

Israel

Attacks

Impact

Ambassadors

Diplomatic Missions

