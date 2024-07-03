Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

Lebanon News
2024-07-03 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel assassinates Hezbollah&#39;s Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

On Wednesday, Israel assassinated Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Mohammad Nehmeh Nasser, also known as Hajj Abu Nehmeh, three weeks after assassinating Nasr Unit Commander Talib Sami Abdallah, known as Abou Talib.

Commander Mohammad Nehmeh Nasser was targeted by a drone strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon earlier on Wednesday. 

Both are reportedly responsible for the first line of defense.

It is presumed that Abou Talib is responsible for the eastern sector, while Hajj Abu Nehmeh is responsible for the western sector of the line of defense.

Additionally, just like other senior commanders, shortly after his assassination, pictures of him and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani surfaced.

Commander Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020, served as the top commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards and reportedly helped Iran fight proxy wars across the Middle East region.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Aziz Unit

Hajj Abu Nehmeh

Qassem Soleimani

LBCI Next
Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-12

Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Middle East News
15:59

Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More