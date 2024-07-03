On Wednesday, Israel assassinated Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Mohammad Nehmeh Nasser, also known as Hajj Abu Nehmeh, three weeks after assassinating Nasr Unit Commander Talib Sami Abdallah, known as Abou Talib.



Commander Mohammad Nehmeh Nasser was targeted by a drone strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon earlier on Wednesday.



Both are reportedly responsible for the first line of defense.



It is presumed that Abou Talib is responsible for the eastern sector, while Hajj Abu Nehmeh is responsible for the western sector of the line of defense.



Additionally, just like other senior commanders, shortly after his assassination, pictures of him and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani surfaced.



Commander Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020, served as the top commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards and reportedly helped Iran fight proxy wars across the Middle East region.