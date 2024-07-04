Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

2024-07-04 | 05:16
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

Israeli warplanes flew over Beirut on Thursday, breaking the sound barrier, as Hezbollah said it fired "more than 200" rockets at Israeli military positions.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Israel

Warplanes

Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
