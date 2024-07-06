UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

The United Nations said that it "is deeply concerned at the increase in the intensity of exchanges of fire across the Blue Line [...] which heightens the risk of a full-scale war," a statement from the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General stated in a note to correspondents.



In the statement, the UN affirmed that "escalation can and must be avoided," adding, "We reiterate that the danger of miscalculation leading to a sudden and wider conflagration is real. A political and diplomatic solution is the only viable way forward."



The statement affirmed that UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert recently met with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, highlighting the need for de-escalation across the Blue Line.



"We echo the appeals of UNSCOL and UNIFIL urging the parties to immediately return to a cessation of hostilities and to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006)," the statement concluded.