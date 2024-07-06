UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

Lebanon News
2024-07-06 | 02:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

The United Nations said that it "is deeply concerned at the increase in the intensity of exchanges of fire across the Blue Line [...] which heightens the risk of a full-scale war," a statement from the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General stated in a note to correspondents.

In the statement, the UN affirmed that "escalation can and must be avoided," adding, "We reiterate that the danger of miscalculation leading to a sudden and wider conflagration is real. A political and diplomatic solution is the only viable way forward."

The statement affirmed that UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert recently met with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, highlighting the need for de-escalation across the Blue Line.

"We echo the appeals of UNSCOL and UNIFIL urging the parties to immediately return to a cessation of hostilities and to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006)," the statement concluded.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Nations

Blue Line

De-escalation

UNSCOL

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-27

Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-02

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Israel would allow around 150,000 Gaza residents to return north in potential truce: Reuters

LBCI
World News
03:50

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

LBCI
Sports News
15:55

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More