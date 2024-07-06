News
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
2024-07-06 | 02:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
The United Nations said that it "is deeply concerned at the increase in the intensity of exchanges of fire across the Blue Line [...] which heightens the risk of a full-scale war," a statement from the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General stated in a note to correspondents.
In the statement, the UN affirmed that "escalation can and must be avoided," adding, "We reiterate that the danger of miscalculation leading to a sudden and wider conflagration is real. A political and diplomatic solution is the only viable way forward."
The statement affirmed that UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert recently met with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, highlighting the need for de-escalation across the Blue Line.
"We echo the appeals of UNSCOL and UNIFIL urging the parties to immediately return to a cessation of hostilities and to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006)," the statement concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
Blue Line
De-escalation
UNSCOL
UNIFIL
