Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

Lebanon News
2024-07-08 | 12:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah&#39;s Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's ongoing support for the resistance of the region against the "illegitimate Zionist entity."

Pezeshkian stated in a message to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: "Support for the resistance is deeply rooted in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He continued: "I am confident that the region's resistance movements will not allow this [Israeli] entity to continue its criminal policies against the oppressed Palestinian people and other peoples of the region."

Pezeshkian thanked Nasrallah and extended his best wishes to the Lebanese people.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

LBCI
World News
11:31

Putin makes phone call to Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-07

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-28

Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:55

Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements

LBCI
Middle East News
15:52

Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq

LBCI
World News
15:30

US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04

Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More