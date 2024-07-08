Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's ongoing support for the resistance of the region against the "illegitimate Zionist entity."



Pezeshkian stated in a message to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: "Support for the resistance is deeply rooted in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran."



He continued: "I am confident that the region's resistance movements will not allow this [Israeli] entity to continue its criminal policies against the oppressed Palestinian people and other peoples of the region."



Pezeshkian thanked Nasrallah and extended his best wishes to the Lebanese people.