Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

Lebanon News
2024-07-13 | 04:00
High views
Michel Helou emphasizes need for &#39;permanent ceasefire&#39; and national unity on LBCI
0min
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

Michel Helou, Secretary General of the National Bloc, stated, "The fundamental question is how the support front has helped the Palestinian cause."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he highlighted the importance of the Lebanese people's well-being. 

"It is essential to prioritize Lebanese interest and the interests of the Lebanese people as a whole," he said.

He stated that the only solution to ongoing conflicts is a "permanent ceasefire."

Helou said, "We do not want division, and we want to hold on to every square meter of Lebanese land and are ready to sacrifice for that."

Furthermore, he called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and stressed the importance of the Lebanese state reasserting control in the southern region.

"We need UNIFIL in south Lebanon to prevent the outbreak of a new war," he affirmed.

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
