El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

MP Salim El Sayegh considered that Lebanon's decision-making is "hijacked."



He believed that dialogue does not need a "leader" but a facilitator, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri cannot be the judge.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Sayegh asserted, "Hezbollah operates with a military logic disguised under a political facade because it was nurtured in resistance and considers anyone not with it as its enemy."



He pointed out that Hezbollah claims it does not link the issue of the presidency to the southern front to compel the opposing party to concede more and to show goodwill towards the West.



"We need a president who safeguards Lebanon's interests without betrayal, and Hezbollah cannot impose the state it wants outside the system due to its excess power," El Sayegh stated.



The MP highlighted what he described as a fundamental error in Hezbollah's approach, contrasting it with the existential struggles of Palestine and Israel.



He said: "Hezbollah made a significant methodological error. Palestine and Israel are both fighting for their existence."



"However, Hezbollah is not engaged in an existential battle for Lebanon but rather taking a role in the battle, tying Lebanon's fate to the existential struggle of the Palestinians," El Sayegh continued.



He urged Hezbollah to be aware of post-war in Gaza, believing that it will realize that it cannot leverage its power within Lebanon.