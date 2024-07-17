No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says

2024-07-17 | 10:11
No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says
0min
No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says

Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm assured on Wednesday that "there will be no increase in internet tariffs, and the matter is not under consideration at all."

He added that Ogero has not yet received its funds from the 2024 budget.

Minister Johnny Corm emphasized in a radio interview that "the funds collected by Ogero from citizens do not go to the Ministry of Telecommunications or Ogero, but to the Ministry of Finance, and this is the core of the problem," affirming that "the problem is bureaucratic."

He also clarified that Ogero's records with the Ministry of Finance are incomplete and announced that he will bring together Ogero employees and Ministry of Finance officials on Thursday to address the issue.
 

