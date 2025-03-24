Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

Lebanon Economy
24-03-2025 | 10:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

The Lebanese negotiating committee meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was held at the Ministry of Finance on Monday to review the banking secrecy law. 

During the meeting, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber presented the results of his meeting with the IMF Resident Representative in Lebanon, Frederico Lima, and the team regarding the issues of banking secrecy and the required amendments, as well as the law needed to address and reform the banking situation in Lebanon.

The minister presented the proposed amendments to banking secrecy regulations, which meet the requirements for restructuring banks on the one hand and exercising regular banking supervision on the other. The proposed amendments also align with the roles of Lebanon's Central Bank and the Banking Control Commission in these areas.

The attendees discussed the text of the proposed amendment to the banking secrecy law. They agreed to prepare it and send it to the Cabinet's General Secretariat for discussion at the next session scheduled on Thursday.

The participants also discussed the banking reform project presented by the IMF's resident representative, which is directly linked to enacting a law addressing the gap in the banking system.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Banking Secrecy

LBCI Next
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-12

IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18

Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

Saad Hariri holds meetings with Beirut officials and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23

Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21

Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Jordan, Lebanon discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Israeli artillery shell strucks the outskirts of Chebaa, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16

Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:28

Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More