Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 15:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar announced that several complaints were received and followed up on with the security agencies during the municipal and mukhtar elections in the South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates, but no breaches or interference were recorded.

Speaking from the Interior Ministry after polls closed, Al-Hajjar acknowledged that voter turnout was low compared to the 2016 elections. 

However, he emphasized that after a nine-year hiatus, the most important achievement was that Lebanese citizens exercised their democratic rights.

He described uncontested wins as a legitimate democratic outcome, stating that there are no legal issues with such results.

Al-Hajjar concluded by expressing hope that the elections will pave the way for renewed energy in local governance, affirming that all recorded incidents were referred to the competent security and judicial authorities, and stressing that no political influence marred the electoral process.

Lebanon News

Interior

Minister

Interference

South Lebanon

Nabatieh

Municipal

Mukhtar

Elections

LBCI Next
Voter turnout in South Lebanon municipal elections reaches 7.31% by 10 a.m.
Interior Minister highlights security and unity as municipal elections begin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Polling stations close in South Lebanon and Nabatieh for municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-21

Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

On Resistance and Liberation Day, Speaker Berri honors sacrifice and southern resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-09

Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-19

Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Voter turnout comparison in South Lebanon and Nabatieh: 2016 vs. 2025 as of 7:00 p.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More