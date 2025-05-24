Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar announced that several complaints were received and followed up on with the security agencies during the municipal and mukhtar elections in the South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates, but no breaches or interference were recorded.



Speaking from the Interior Ministry after polls closed, Al-Hajjar acknowledged that voter turnout was low compared to the 2016 elections.



However, he emphasized that after a nine-year hiatus, the most important achievement was that Lebanese citizens exercised their democratic rights.



He described uncontested wins as a legitimate democratic outcome, stating that there are no legal issues with such results.



Al-Hajjar concluded by expressing hope that the elections will pave the way for renewed energy in local governance, affirming that all recorded incidents were referred to the competent security and judicial authorities, and stressing that no political influence marred the electoral process.