Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
Lebanon News
2024-07-18 | 01:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
The leader of the "Islamic Group" (Al-Jamaa Al-Islamiya), Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, was killed on Thursday after being targeted by an airstrike on the "Gaza road" in the Bekaa region, the state-run National News Agency confirmed.
In the details, an Israeli drone had attacked Jabara's car on the "Gaza road," causing it to catch fire.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Islamic Group
Israel
Airstrike
Bekaa
Next
Lebanon calls for Resolution 1701 implementation at UN Security Council debate; FM advocates for ceasefire in New York meetings
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
Previous
