On Saturday evening, an Israeli airstrike targeted the area of Aadloun - El Zahrani, south of Sidon, in Lebanon's southern region.



Additionally, reports suggest that successive explosions were heard throughout the area.

Following the strike, the Sidon-Tyre Highway was completely closed to traffic, and the traffic was diverted into villages and towns in the area.



Additionally, Israeli aircraft conducted flights over the Tyre district and the coastal area.



Meanwhile, the National News Agency reported that an airstrike targeted the outskirts of Chehabiyeh and Mjadel in the Tyre district.